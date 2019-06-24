Jharkhand mob lynching: Trend to politicise such incidents wrong, says minister

national

A 22-year-old man, identified as Tabrez, died on Sunday after he was allegedly beaten up by a mob and later arrested on suspicion of theft here in Saraikela-Kharsawan district near Jamshedpur

Representation Image

A day after a man was allegedly lynched on suspicion of theft near Jamshedpur, Jharkhand minister CP Singh on Monday said that it was wrong to politicize such incidents and the state government will conduct an investigation into the matter.

"The trend prevalent these days is to associate such incidents with BJP, RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal. It's a time of cut and paste, who fits what words where is difficult to say. The government will conduct an investigation. The trend to politicize such incidents are wrong," Singh told ANI.

The minister's comments came after AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that BJP and RSS have increased a sense of hatred against Muslims, saying they created a mindset where the minority community is looked down upon.

"Incidents of mob lynching are not going to stop because BJP and RSS have increased a sense of hatred against Muslims. They have successfully created a mindset where Muslims are seen as terrorists, anti-nationals, and cow slaughters," he told ANI earlier in the day.

The 22-year-old man, identified as Tabrez, died on Sunday after he was allegedly beaten up by a mob and later arrested on suspicion of theft here in Saraikela-Kharsawan district near Jamshedpur city.

The man was admitted to the Sadar hospital and then referred to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur.

Tabrez's family has alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said

Top news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Sharmila's decomposed body was 'found in refrigerator'

While the Mumbai police has not been successful in locating Avdhut Shinde, who has been missing for over a month after the mysterious death of his wife Sharmila, it has been revealed that Sharmila's decaying body was recovered from the refrigerator of the rented house she resided in with Avdhut and their children. The Dutch police neither confirmed nor denied this. (Read full story)

Mumbai rains: Monsoon may arrive in 48 hours

Good news is in store for Mumbaikars irritated with the hot and humid weather — monsoon is finally expected as the new week begins. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with the northwestward movement of the low-pressure system, enhanced rainfall activity is expected during next 48 hours on the west coast, which includes Mumbai. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Tired of police inaction, citizens nab conman in Andheri

Fed up with the pace of police work over nabbing a serial conman, a group of citizens decided to catch the fraudster who posed as a politician, director, and producer to cheat dozens of people. He would promise them a flat through his artists' quota or offer them a role in his films. (Read full story)

Passengers drugged, robbed by three 'friendly men' on Delhi-Mumbai train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) are looking for three people who drugged and robbed three commuters who were travelling from Delhi to Mumbai. The trio has been admitted to Bhabha Hospital, in Bandra, where they have been under observation for the last two days. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Gang breaks into 2 shops in Palghar, leaves only with cupcakes

A gang of four, suspected to be a couple and their two children, broke into two adjacent shops in Palghar in the wee hours last week. Interestingly, one of the shops is a cake manufacturing unit, where the man broke open the shutter lock using an iron rod and pulled it up to create a narrow space to sneak into the shop. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates