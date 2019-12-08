Jharkhand polls: Voting ends in 18 seats amid violence

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Bundu. Pic/PTI

Ranchi: Polling concluded in 18 of the 20 Assembly seats amid a few incidents of violence in the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls. The initial reports said that the polling percentage was over 55 till 3 pm. The final voter turnout percentage will come after polling concludes in two more Assembly seats at 5 pm.

The polling which started at 7 am ended at 3 pm on 18 Assembly seats. The voting in Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West two Assembly seats will conclude at 5 pm. In poll related violence, one youth was killed in police firing and six including three policemen were injured in the Sisai constituency of Gumla district.

Maoist Guerrillas also set on fire a polling bus in West Singhbhum district. The polling was cancelled at polling booth number 36 after firing. The polling officials and security personnel left the polling centre with EVM machines after the incident of firing.

The Election Commission has sought detailed report from the Gumla district administration. The fate of 260 candidates fighting in the 20 Assembly seats will be decided by 48,25,038 voters including 23,93,437 women.

