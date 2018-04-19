Jharkhand: Woman raped by five after meeting on social media

The five had raped her on the night of April 13, she said in her police complaint lodged on Wednesday

Representational Image

A woman has registered a complaint of rape in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Thursday. In the complaint, she alleged she was raped by a man she had met on social media and his four friends.

The five had raped her on the night of April 13, she said in her police complaint lodged on Wednesday. Ramgarh SDPO Radha Prem Kishore said the woman, a resident of Gola block of Ramgarh district, alleged that she had met a man on social media and they used to talk on a phone.

He had asked her to meet at Gola on April 13 and she agreed. After they met, he had taken her to a village under Mahuatand police station of Bokaro district where he and his four friends raped her, the woman claimed. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone, she said.

The woman has been sent to the government hospital in Ramgarh for a medical test, the SDPO said adding that a hunt has

been launched to arrest the five.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates