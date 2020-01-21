Jhund teaser: The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer to release on May 8

Jhund, directed by Sairat director Nagraj Manjule and starring Amitabh Bachchan, has created quite a stir since it was announced. Now finally, the makers of Jhund have released the teaser of the film, which looks fascinating and has left us wanting more. Take a look below:

The 1-minute-12-second long video shows a group of boys walking with sticks, rods and chains in their hands. We wonder what the whole story is!

Apparently, Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher and founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer in Nagpur. Amitabh Bachchan will portray Vijay Barse and will be seen alongside Sairat lead actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Big B shared the first look poster of the film yesterday. Here's what he posted:

Jhund is being co-produced by Nagraj Manjule, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath and Savita Raj Hiremath. The film will hit theatres on May 8, 2020.

