Jignesh Mevani meets Mamata Banerjee, calls to rally against BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with dalit leader Jignesh Mevani (Right) at a meeting in Kolkata, Monday, Oct 1, 2018/PTI

Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Monday called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and urged all "pro-poor progressive forces" to keep aside their ideological differences and come together to battle the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

"All pro-poor progressive forces, pro-Constitution and pro-democracy forces must come together keeping their ideological and other differences aside against the fascist BJP government. That's the only thing that can save us," Mevani told mediapersons after the meeting with Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna. He termed the Narendra Modi government at the centre as "fascist".

However, asked about the meeting with Banerjee, Mevani said "It's a courtesy call". Mevani said the purpose of his visit to Bengal was to meet tribals and Dalits.

