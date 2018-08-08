Jihadist arrested in Spain for planning terror attack

international

A Moroccan man has been arrested in Spain on charges of planning attack in Spain with another terrorist, the Spanish Interior Ministry said. The 21-year-old jihadist, who belonged to terrorist group Islamic State (IS), also allegedly recruited terrorists for jihad, the Spanish police said on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said the Moroccan man, arrested in Vitoria, experienced a drastic change in his habits of life and in his manifestations, who moved to extremist Salafist postulates, and even defended in social networks violent actions perpetrated by terrorist organisations, especially IS.

He contacted another terrorist who was arrested in 2017 in Morocco for intending to attack in Spain, while inciting him to commit these massacres with audiovisual material about IS. Spanish police highlighted that the cooperation between Spain and Morocco was also key to dismantling the intentions of the arrested.

"The cooperation, along with the permanent alert of both countries in prevention, detection and neutralization of potential terrorist elements, is fruitful. These operations allow us to deactivate this type of threats on both sides," said the police.

