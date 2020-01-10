Jijaji Chhat Per Hain completes 2 wonderful years

Sony SAB's rib-tickling comedy show, Jijaji Chhat Per Hain has successfully spread laughter and joy amongst its viewers through the beautiful camaraderie between the characters. The show brought the quirky love story of Elaichi (Hiba Nawab) and Pancham (Nikhil Khurana) to the viewers' lives in the year 2018 and since then they have created a special space in everyone's heart.

Jijaji Chhat Per Hain makers always try to give something new to the audiences, with each character playing a pivotal role in the chaos and in upping the comedy quotient of the show.

Currently, the show has hit the reset button on Elaichi and Pancham's love story where mischievous Elaichi is trying to win back Pancham, who lost his memory in an accident.

Excited about reaching the 2-year mark, the cast of Jijaji Chhat Per Hain shared their thoughts.

Hiba Nawab, playing the role of Elaichi said, "My excitement knows no bounds. The last 2 years have been one of the most joyous times of my life. I always look forward to being on the sets because of the energy it has. I remember initially it was difficult for me to essay the role but I feel I have started living like Elaichi. Over these years we all have become a tight-knit family and I found my best friend Raashi Bawa on the sets of Jijaji Chhat Per Hain. The most memorable moments on the show have been the times I played different characters with entirely unique looks. These 2 years of Jijaji Chhat Per Hain sums up my journey in two words, masti and laughter."

Nikhil Khurana, playing the role of Pancham said, "Jijaji Chhat Per Hain has evolved me as an artist and I have learned a lot in these 2 years. I have played more than 40 different characters on the show and the journey has been like that of a school. Whatever I have learned here, I will be carrying it forward in my life. There are so many beautiful memories that we all have created here on the sets. Everyone here is so unique and the happiness that each person carries here is what makes the show run with full energy. I want to thank all our viewers for their immense love and support and I want to keep sharing joy to their lives."

Anup Upadhyay, playing the role of Murari said, "My journey with Jijaji Chhat Per Hain has been phenomenal. I consider myself very fortunate to have such an amazing cast and crew to work with. While I leave my family every day and shoot on the sets for nearly 12-13 hours and yet I never felt that I'm away from my family. This is my little family. We share our joys, sorrows, we even fight and fix our problems the next day. I am immensely grateful for all the love our viewers have given us and I hope they keep supporting us."

Soma Rathod, playing the role of Karuna said, "It's time for celebration for everyone associated with Sony SAB's Jijaji Chhat Per Hain as we turn two. The experience working for this show has been amazing and we completed 2 years laughing and creating comedy. The sets of Jijaji Chhat Per Hain has become my second home and I always look forward to coming to the set as there is something new that we create every day. My best moments while shooting has been when the men on the show dress as women. Whenever that happens, it is the most hilarious day. I hope we keep shooting this way and create content that lights everyone's lives."

