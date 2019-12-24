Jijaji Chhat Per Hain to witness Hiba Nawab aka Elaichi in a new avatar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sony SAB's romantic comedy Jijaji Chhat Per Hain is set to bring the viewer's beloved Elaichi (Hiba Nawab) in a completely new avatar. This rib-tickling comedy show will witness Elaichi's yet another disguise as Lajwanti, who is set to woo the audiences in a new hilarious way and a Naya sureela andaaz.

The aspiring singer, Pancham (Nikhil Khurana) usually sings while in the shower. Khasotey (Sumit Arora) overhears Pancham and offers him to sing for the New Year concert in Dubai but the only condition is that he should have a female singer as his partner during the performance. Elaichi takes this opportunity to ask Pancham if she can be his partner but Pancham refuses.

Elaichi and her stubborn self doesn't give up and she comes up with an idea. Elaichi disguises as Sunita's (Raashi Bawa) maid, Lajwanti, to win Pancham's heart and grab the opportunity to be in Dubai with Pancham on the New Years.

Will Elaichi as Lajwanti strike a melodious chord Pancham's heart?

Hiba Nawab, portraying the role of Elaichi said, "I am enjoying this new look and new character. Lajwanti is completely different than Elaichi and I have always enjoyed experimenting and trying new looks and characters. The upcoming episodes will witness Elaichi's new and a hatke andaaz which our viewers have never seen before. So, keep watching as Elaichi and Lajwanti take fans for a melodious ride."

Nikhil Khurana, portraying the role of Pancham said, "Pancham after losing his memory is not completely aligned with Elaichi's mischiefs. He has no idea that it is Elaichi who has taken a disguise. Pancham is on a hunt to find his perfect singing partner for the contest in Dubai and he might find her in Lajwanti. Pancham and Lajwanti will be seen in several singing sessions in the upcoming episodes. Our viewers will enjoy these singing sessions as it is packed with twists and laughter."

