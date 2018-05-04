Jilted lover held for throwing acid on 19-yr-old woman

The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm yesterday when the woman, who works in a petrol station, was walking home along with her mother and friend when the 23-year-old Shankar came on a two-wheeler, police said



A man was arrested today for allegedly throwing acid at a 19-year-old woman apparently after she started avoiding him. The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm yesterday when the woman, who works in a petrol station, was walking home along with her mother and friend when the 23-year-old Shankar came on a two-wheeler, police said.

He threw acid (toilet cleaner) from a bottle at her and fled, they said. The woman suffered rashes on her face and other parts of the body, Inspector K Satish said, adding, her friend also suffered "minor" rashes."

Both have been admitted to hospital. Shankar, who works as a car-driver, and the woman knew each other for the past two years and had also decided to marry, but she had been avoiding him for the past two months, police said.

