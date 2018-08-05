Jilted lover shoots woman after break-up in northwest Delhi

crime

Representational Image

A man allegedly shot at a woman after barging into her residence after their break-up, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar last night, they said.

They were in a relationship but after the woman ended it, he allegedly attacked her, the police said. Following which the accused was arrested, they said. Further details are awaited.

