Jilted lover shoots woman after break-up in northwest Delhi
The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar last night, they said
Representational Image
A man allegedly shot at a woman after barging into her residence after their break-up, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar last night, they said.
They were in a relationship but after the woman ended it, he allegedly attacked her, the police said. Following which the accused was arrested, they said. Further details are awaited.
