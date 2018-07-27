Jilted lover slits newly married woman's throat and kills her

The victim had come to her father's house along with her husband when accused, a resident of the same village, killed her, a police officer said

Representation picture

A jilted lover allegedly killed a 22-year-old newly married woman and tried to commit suicide in Ganjam district, police said. The incident took place at Karadabadi village under the jurisdiction of Buguda police station, about 60 km from Berhampur, the police said. The victim had come to her father's house along with her husband when accused, a resident of the same village, killed her, a police officer said.

He slit the woman's throat also tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat, the officer said, adding, he was taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical, the officer added. The deceased got married on July 15 and had come to her fathers house for first time after her marriage, the police officer said, adding, the husband of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police.

A case under section 302 of IPC was registered against the accused at Buguda police station after the husband of the deceased lodged an FIR against him, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bhanjanagara, Utkal Keshari Das, said.

"We will investigate the cause of the incident and look into various angles, including relationship between the deceased and accused," the SDPO said. The accused works at Surat in Gujarat and had come to the village about two days ago, the officer said, adding, the woman's husband also works in the same city in Gujarat. The woman's body was sent for post-mortem examination, a police officer said.

