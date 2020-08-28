Jilted lover vandalises vehicles after girlfriend's mother rejects proposal

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a jilted lover and his friend vandalised eight vehicles in Pune's Bibvewadi on Wednesday. According to police officials, the alleged incident took place at around 2 am in Annabhau Sathenagar, Bibwewadi. The accused were identified as Sharad Tukaram Patole (20) and his friend Kumar Gopal Rathod (19).

The duo vandalised four rickshaws, two two-wheelers, among others after Sharad's girlfriend's mother rejected his marriage proposal. After the alleged incident, the police spoke to the girl as well as the two men, who confessed of committing the crime, reports Hindustan Times.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Kumar Ghadage, senior police inspector at Bibvewadi police station, said, "Sharad was involved with a girl for the past two years and wanted to marry her, but her mother refused his proposal. So, he and his friend vandalised these vehicles that were parked outside her house."

The Bibwewadi police station registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The two accused were produced in court on Wednesday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news