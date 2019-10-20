MENU

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga call it quits

Updated: Oct 20, 2019, 16:49 IST | IANS |

Jim Carrey, 57, and Ginger Gonzaga, 35, made their red carpet debut together at the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration in January

Los Angeles: Actor Jim Carrey and his "Kidding" co-star Ginger Gonzaga have reportedly split after dating for a few months. "They broke up months ago," a source told people.com. Carrey and Gonzaga played love interests on "Kidding". A representative for the actor had confirmed to people.com in January the two were dating.

Carrey, 57, and Gonzaga, 35, made their red carpet debut together at the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration in January.

Carrey had even gushed about the actress at the Golden Globes earlier this year. The actor called Gonzaga "incredible, unbelievable, a wicked talent and amazing person".

Carrey was previously married to actress Melissa Womer, and his "Dumb and Dumber" co-star Lauren Holly. His ex-girlfriend Cathriona White died from a prescription drug overdose in 2015.

