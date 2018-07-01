Jim Carrey in final talks for Sonic the Hedgehog film

The project will be helmed by Jeff Fowler. He is best known for for his 2005 Oscar-nominated short Gopher Broke.

Jim Carrey

Actor Jim Carrey is close to lock a deal with Paramount Pictures for live-action/animation hybrid Sonic the Hedgehog. The film is an adaptation of the classic video game launched by Sega in 1991 and features a hedgehog named Sonic on a quest to defeat Doctor Robotnik, a scientist who has imprisoned animals in robots and stolen magical Chaos Emeralds.

If things are finalised, the 56-year-old actor will play the role of Robotnik, a mad scientist and Sonic's archenemy, reported Variety. The project will be helmed by Jeff Fowler. He is best known for for his 2005 Oscar-nominated short Gopher Broke. Neal H Moritz will be producing under his Original Film banner and Tim Miller will serve as executive producer.

