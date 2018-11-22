Jim Carrey living a solitary life

hollywood

Jim Carrey says when he is not working, he lives an "isolated and solitary life"

Jim Carrey

Actor Jim Carrey says when he is not working, he lives an "isolated and solitary life". During an appearance on a radio show, Carrey admitted that he likes spending time alone, reports dailymail.co.uk. He said: "You could describe my home life as an isolated life. I spend a lot of time by myself but I like being by myself, so it's Ok. That might be strange to some people, but I enjoy it."

But despite enjoying being something of a recluse, the star said he still has time for romance and enjoys going on dates in his free time. "I love to read and I enjoy painting and working on sculptures (in my free time). And I date," he added.

Carrey has been married twice before, his first wife was actress Melissa Wormer and the pair divorced in 1995 after eight years of their marriage. The actor then married his Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly in 1996 but they went their separate ways after less than a year together.

