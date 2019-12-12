Jim Carrey may return for Ace Ventura 3

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A third "Ace Ventura" film is reportedly in the works, with a possibility of veteran actor Jim Carrey's return as the iconic character. A source told the website We Got This Covered that there are only talks to do a third film in the series and Carrey is said to be interested in the idea.

Production house Morgan Creek, which backed the first two films in the series, alluded to the confirmation of the news on Twitter. The banner shared the link of the story on its official account, captioned as "#AceVentura3".

Carrey starred as the eccentric private detective specialising in the retrieval of missing animals in two films -- "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" (1994) and "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls" (1995). The actor is previously said to have turned down the idea of reprising the role of Ventura, his "When Nature Calls" co-star Tommy Davidson had said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates