Jim Carrey unveils his unflattering portrait of Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Jim Carrey

Actor Jim Carrey has painted an unflattering picture of US President Donald Trump's Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Carrey painted a caricature of 35-year-old Sanders depicting her as an angry-looking woman complete with a ruddy complexion and furrowed brow, reports dailymail.co.uk. The actor shared the painting online this weekend.



It is clear that he is not a fan of her or her boss, although he didn't mention her specifically by name in his tweet. Carrey tweeted and captioned his artwork: "This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!" Carrey has been outspoken in his dislike for the Trump administration over the past year.



The "Ace Ventura" star has been taking a break from films to devote more time to painting. He told a magazine last year that creating political art isn't a new concept for him. He has painted a number of other famous figures in recent months including the late Stephen Hawking whom Carrey referred to as the "greatest mental athlete of our time".

