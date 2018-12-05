Jim Mattis: Time for Pakistan to get on board with peace process

international

Pakistan must take on a substantive role in peace talks with the Taliban if the war in neighbouring Afghanistan is to be ended

Jim Mattis. Pic/AFP

In a strong message to Pakistan, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has said it is time for "every responsible nation" to support the efforts of the UN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all those who are trying to maintain peace in South Asia.

Pakistan must take on a substantive role in peace talks with the Taliban if the war in neighbouring Afghanistan is to be ended, he said. Mattis was responding to a question about a letter written by President Donald Trump to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking his support in peace in Afghanistan.

"We're looking for every responsible nation to support peace in the sub-continent and across this war in Afghanista," he said at the Pentagon on Monday. "It's time for everyone to get on board, support the United Nations; support Prime Minister Modi's, (Afghan) President (Ashraf) Ghani and all those who are trying to maintain peace and make for a better world here," he said.

'Pak govt, military on same page'

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has dismissed reports of any civil-military friction unlike previous regimes, saying his government enjoyed unwavering support of the armed forces, a key player in the country's politics. "[Chief of Army Staff] General Qamar Javed Bajwa stands right beside my decisions," he said. Khan said the Pakistan Army "is currently totally standing by the PTI party's manifesto".

