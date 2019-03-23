Jim Sarbh bags the lead role in Beejoy Nambiar's next anthology, Flip

bollywood

Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh finds himself on the casting list of several filmmakers after he displayed his acting chops in Neerja (2016) and Sanju (2018). Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar was keen to collaborate with the actor on one of his upcoming projects.

The filmmaker is particular about the actors he ropes in for his films. He will not go ahead with the project if he does not get the right cast. Nambiar was keen that Sarbh plays the lead role in his upcoming short film, Massage, which is part of Eros Now's upcoming anthology, Flip.



Bejoy Nambiar

Though the actor was tied up with his film and web commitments, he managed to juggle his dates. Nambiar was thrilled that he liked the concept and agreed to come on board for Massage. "There was no one but him, I could think of for the lead role," says Nambiar.

He created an impression with his powerful portrayal of negative characters in films like Neerja, Raabta and Padmaavat, but actor Jim Sarbh now wants to look beyond these "one-sided characters" as he says he is really tired of playing people "who don't care about" others.

"When I played these roles, they were the only ones that were offered to me. However, now I have the liberty to be a lot more selective. I am a little bored of playing negative characters. I want to now look at meaty, complicated roles. I am not interested in one-sided characters," Jim told IANS.

And while the audience is going gaga over his negative role in his recent film, Sanju, we can only wait for his next unconventional performance.

