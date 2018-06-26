Jimmy Fallon to Donald Trump: Shouldn't you have more important things to do

Recently, Jimmy Fallon said he made a mistake on the September 15, 2016 episode, which saw Donald Trump, the then-Republican presidential candidate as a guest

Jimmy Fallon has responded to Donald Trump's tweet criticising him, saying he was surprised that the President went after him.

The Tonight Show host said he initially thought about responding to the tweet in which Trump told him to man up but realised he had better things to do.

"Before we begin, I just wanna give a shout-out to our show's number one fan, the president of the United States! As you may have heard, last night, the president of the United States went after me on Twitter, so Melania, if you're watching, I don't think your anti-bullying campaign is working," Fallon said on his show.

"Then I thought, 'Wait, shouldn't he have more important things to do? He's the president! What are you doing? Why are you tweeting at me?"

Watch the video here:

Trump had called out Fallon on Sunday night for whimpering about the famous hair show with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have humanized me - he is taking heat. He called and said monster ratings. Be a man Jimmy!"

In a recent podcast with The Hollywood Reporter, Fallon said he made a mistake on the September 15, 2016 episode, which saw Trump, the then-Republican presidential candidate as a guest. During the show in 2016, Fallon asked for and was granted permission to mess up Trump's hair, which has been the subject of mockery and curiosity over the years.

The presenter said he received a lot of flak for messing up Trump's hair and that he did not indulge in the act to normalize him or to say I believe in his political beliefs.

