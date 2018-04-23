Jimmy Kimmel celebrates son's first birthday after heart surgery

As he has been very vocal about healthcare in the US especially when it comes to children, Jimmy Kimmel finished off the post with a message urging everyone to register to vote in order to make a difference



Jimmy Kimmel

TV show host Jimmy Kimmel celebrated his son Billys first birthday by paying him a tribute on social media. Kimmel made headlines in May last year when he described the hardship he and his family had to endure following the birth of his son with a heart condition. The 50-year-old chat show host took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photograph of son Billy on his first birthday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Kimmel also wrote a touching caption along with the image as he said: "A year ago today, God gave us this tough little boy. "Today, we thank the nurses and doctors at Cedars Sinai and Childrens LA who saved his life and those who shared thoughts and prayers." He is famous for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", which is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

As he has been very vocal about healthcare in the US especially when it comes to children, he finished off the post with a message urging everyone to register to vote in order to make a difference. He concluded: "We cannot stay quiet. Please wish Billy happy birthday by registering to vot! https://vote.gov."

