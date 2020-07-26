'Jimmy' of all trades

Say what you might about TikTok, the app has certainly led to some awesome discoveries. One of them is a teen from Tennesse who has redefined multitasking for the rest of us. Jimmy Liu, an 18-year-old, surpassed everyone's expectations when he posted a video of himself playing the piano while solving a Rubik's Cube at the same time. This video went viral on the app, with around 90,000 views and more than 23,000 likes.



Jimmy solving the Rubik's cube, as he plays the piano

"This took me forever to time it right," he said to Newsflare. He is a self-proclaimed piano veteran who has been playing the instrument for 11 years now. He also began "cubing" when he turned 12. Liu began making videos to fight off boredom during the Coronavirus quarantine. However, this is his second video to gain Internet acclaim. A previous musical clip raked in more than 1.3 lakh views.



Jimmy Liu, the prodigy

In his latest viral clip, the teen can be seen performing the complicated theme song from the Nintendo Wii with one hand, while deciphering a Rubik's Cube with the other. This flawless feat is all the more impressive as he claims that he hasn't practised either pursuit much since starting high school. "Many people have given me a lot of praise for the video, and I am extremely grateful for all the love," he said.

With devil's blessings

A satanic temple in Massachusetts is offering a R37,000 scholarship to high school graduates



Pic/The Satanic Temple, Facebook

American high school students don't have to turn to God to get into a good college. They can turn to Satan instead, by applying for the "Devil's Advocate Scholarship," being offered by The Satanic Temple (TST). The temple is based in Salem and promotes the separation of church and state. It will award two lucky candidates $500 to aid them in their pursuit of higher education.

"It is an opportunity to offer our own scholarship that reflects our values," said Malcolm Jarry, co-founder of TST, to CNN. According to a description on the group's website, their values are those of religious pluralism, empathy, the rejection of tyrannical authority and the protection of free-thought.

To apply, hopeful candidates need to answer one of two questions. The second one asks them to work on an essay, poem, artwork, film or any creative medium describing a teacher "who crushed your spirit, undermined your self-confidence, and made you hate every minute you were in school".

Attracted to Alexa? You're not alone



Representation pic

Quarantine has been especially tough for lonely singles, stuck at home and looking for love. A few of them have opted to look elsewhere, given that human connections don't seem to be working out during the pandemic. The New York Post reported that around 1/3rd of a thousand participants (28 per cent) admitted to having a crush on Amazon's Alexa. The survey was conducted by sex toys company, We-Vibe. Participants were asked about their robotic sexual preferences.

Goddess Corona debuts in Kerala

A man from the town of Kadakkal in Kerala, Anilan Nambuthiri, has set up a temple to worship the Coronavirus goddess. "I dedicate the temple to those health workers, scientists trying to find vaccines, police, fire and rescue officers, other media personnel, journalists and expatriates reporting the information in real-time," he told Indus Scrolls.

How strong do you like your coffee?

Italian customs officers at the Malpensa Airport were surprised to find coffee beans full of cocaine in a small package from Colombia. It was addressed to Santino D'Antonio, the name of the antagonist in the action flick, John Wick 2. After recognising the name, they probed the suspect package. D'Antonio was arrested when he turned up to collect it.

Vietnamese has hair as long as a python

An 83-year-old Vietnamese woman, Nguyen Thi Dinh, allegedly stopped cutting her hair when she was 19 years old. Currently, her hair is six metres long and shaped like a python. It all started when she cut her hair for the first time and experienced intense headaches. She decided to never chop her locks again.

You can't find his tattoos



Pic/@indyvoet, Instagram

A tattoo artiste from Belgium, Indy Voet, has earned himself a reputation for tattooing on unconventional body parts, from people's finger webs to the hidden space behind their ears. Voet's specialty though, lies in delicately hand poking tattoos on the roof of people's mouths. He has developed his own technique and a portfolio of tattoos that fit the unusual location.

Dublin doc dons six masks



Pic/@DrZeroCraic, Twitter

A myth that face masks stop oxygen from getting into the bloodstream, possibly causing brain damage, has been doing the rounds. Dr Maitiu O Tuathail from Ireland tweeted a clip with the caption: "Getting asked 'Does wearing a face mask lower your oxygen levels' repeatedly by patients today!" I managed to get six face masks on + it had no effect on my oxygen levels."

