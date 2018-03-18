Jimmy Sharma: Girls have played better than boys in BCL

Jimmy Sharma hails girl power on MTV Box Cricket League. Here's why

Actor Jimmy Sharma, who was part of Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's MTV BCL, shares some interesting incidents from the pitch, his favourite players and his experience of playing in BCL.

How was the experience of being a part MTV BCL?

It was an amazing experience. I had great fun and made a lot of new friends.

The youth has connected to the show and ratings are high, what is the feedback you are getting?

MTV is known as a youth channel and has a large youth viewership. I am glad that my team Ahmedabad express is getting so much love and I am getting so much appreciation as a player.

Drama is a big part of MTV BCL and it does entertain audiences. Comment.

Obviously! People enjoying watching aggressive as well as the funny side of their favourite actors.

Rakhi Sawant, Rajeev Thakur, Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan, Chestha Bhagat did a lot of drama on the pitch and audiences are loving it. Comment.

No one has ever seen such kind of drama on the cricket pitch, so that becomes very entertaining. Some players like Rakhi and Arshi are so good at entertaining.

Do controversies always help an actor? What is your viewpoint?

I don't think so, it depends on the type of controversy. Some people have a tendency to get into controversies as they feel that it's also a publicity stunt to attract attention. But sometimes controversies can also affect careers.

Bigg Boss kind of content always attracts audiences. Comment

Yes, obviously such kind of content always attracts the audience. When the audience sees the celebrities fighting and their drama, they get to see their good as well as a bad side.

Who has been your favourite player in the league and why?

My favourite players are Ravish, Kunal and UD. I must say Ravish is the best fielder of the league, Kunal is the coolest captain (Ahmedabad Express) and UD from (Lucknow Nawabs) has played like a pro. I have seen him playing in semi-finals and finals and he is clearly the best.

Who was the most irritating player on the field and why?

There were lots of irritating players but I can't name them. The audience is smart enough to know.

Any interesting incident from the field? Please share.

I witnessed this interesting incident during our semifinal match when Additi Gupta from (Delhi Dragons) hit three sixes in a row when one of our best bowlers Suchit was bowling. So, I must advise all the boys that they should not take girls lightly because girls have played better than boys. Three cheers to girl power!

