Jimmy Sheirgill doesn't regret playing supporting characters

Even though Jimmy Sheirgill's acting prowess has always earned attention and applause from viewers, he has rarely had a chance to headline offerings. Yet, he says he doesn't regret slipping into the part of supporting characters.

Two of Jimmy Sheirgill's offerings — Family Of Thakurganj and Jhootha Kahin Ka — are set to lock horns at the box office this year. He works with Saurabh Shukla and Rishi Kapoor respectively, in the films.

"People remember me for the characters I play, so [I have] no regrets for not playing a lead. I have worked with Gulzar saab, Rajkumar Hirani, Neeraj Pandey, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap. Perhaps that is why I have no regrets. When I sit down and look at my body of work and the people I have collaborated with, I feel fortunate to have had those opportunities," he says.

Family Of Thakurganj, set in Uttar Pradesh, also features Mahie Gill, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Yashpal Sharma and Pavan Malhotra. "The film has a political backdrop and [narrates the story of] how people live without following rules. It is a rooted story. The dialogues are entertaining." Jhootha Kahin Ka is a romcom featuring Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, and Rishi Kapoor.

