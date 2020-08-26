Jimmy's joyride! Anderson is first pacer to claim 600 Test wickets

James Anderson did something no other paceman has achieved when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in Southampton on Tuesday to reach 600 Test wickets.

After fellow England quick Fred Trueman became the first bowler to take 300 Test wickets, a then astonishing figure, in 1964, he was asked whether he thought anyone would ever break his record. Trueman replied: "Aye, but whoever does will be bloody tired." If anyone could sympathise with those sentiments it is Anderson, now appearing in his 156th Test.

Anderson burst on the scene as a 20-year-old when, after just three limited-overs county games, he was summoned to Australia for a one-day international series. Anderson made his England debut in Melbourne in December 2002, taking a modest 1-46 in six overs but he improved on the tour and won himself a place in England's squad for the 2003 World Cup.

He made his Test debut at Lord's later that year. But his form wavered and for a time Anderson found himself reduced to bowling at cones during England practice sessions. A stress fracture kept Anderson out.

He was back for England's miserable 5-0 Ashes series loss in Australia in 2006-07, taking just five wickets. For some pundits, that series damned Anderson forever as a bowler who thrived in home, swing-friendly conditions but he learned from that experience and an overseas record of 194 wickets at 33.36 in 61 Tests is an impressive return. In September 2018 he surpassed Glenn McGrath's 563 wickets to become Test cricket's most successful fast bowler.

Southampton: England won the three-match Test series 1-0 after the third Test against Pakistan ended in a draw with rain interrupting most of Day Five here on Tuesday. Pakistan, following on, were 187-4—123 runs behind England's first innings 583-8 declared—at stumps. Babar Azam top-scored with 63 not out. For England, pacer James Anderson claimed two wickets, while Stuart Broad and skipper Joe Root picked one wicket each.

