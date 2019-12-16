Jingle all he way

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sobo

Sugar rush

Choose from a range of X'mas goodies like linzer cookies, mini panettones, meringues, mince pies, mini palmiers and stollens, while you tuck into classics from the menu at this farm-to-form diner in Sobo. To celebrate the joy of giving, the restaurant is also celebrating 12 Days of Christmas, where you can make donations in the form of art supplies, clothes and games to support various NGOs. Plus, there's truffles on the house!

At The Table, Ground Floor, Kalapesi Trust Building, below Hotel Suba Palace, Apollo Bunder Marg, Colaba.

On December 25 to January 5, 12 pm to 3.30 pm; 5.30 pm to 1 am

Call 22825000

X'mas in Colaba

The Calm-MDC Christmas Carnival 2019 sounds like a fun way to spend the special day. It will feature food stalls offering Goan fare and Christmas specials, a sing-along choir,

workshops and magic painting.

At The Jamuna Sagar Setback Area, WG Union Road, Colaba.

On December 25, 6 pm to 10 pm

Call 9820670239

Central Mumbai

Dancing with drinks

Head to this pocket-friendly bar in Dadar and enjoy the countdown to Christmas with a specially curated cocktail menu, beers starting at R140, IMFL, alcopops or shooters. Pair them with fun nibbles, like fiesta nachos, tipsy fish and Koliwada lollipop and mains, including oddball dishes like parmesan pav bhaji and pressure cooker papad biryani (veg or non veg). Have yourself a fun meal while DJ Terry spins some groovy tunes.

At MRP — My Regular Place, 20, Dharamputra, Pritam Estate, Dadar East.

On December 24, 8.30 pm onwards

Call 7400093021

Gig it up

If you'd rather dance the night away with friends than stuff yourself with food, head to Lower Parel's cool new performance space and tank up on fun, heady cocktails, while you watch Arun Vagale and Ana Lilia perform. Vagale, a techno artiste, has been one of the pioneers of India's underground electronic movement and Lilia, originally from Mexico, is known for her fresh, Indian House/Techno tracks.

At antiSOCIAL, Mathuradas Mill Compound, 242, Lower Parel.

On December 24, 9 pm onwards

Call 7506394240

Cost Rs 499 (entry fees per person)

Dancing night

Head to this 10-year-old Worli bar and enjoy heady concoctions while you groove to TBOM, a popular DJ, who is known for keeping the crowd's spirits soaring with his genre-agnostic tracks.

At AER Bar, 1/136, Dr E Moses

Road, Worli. ON December 24, 10 pm onwards

Call 8976040121

Cost Rs 3,000 (cover charge)

Eastern Suburbs

Hot chocolate love

If you love hot chocolate, then these festive offerings are perfect. Indulge in variants of the warm drink like, white chocolate, elegant nutty and thick chocolate. They also have Santa berry shake and snow nutty shake for those who prefer something cold. Be sure to try their special Christmas treats, including turkey ham and French onion tart. End the meal on a sweet note with the Christmas dundee cake or plum slice.

At Aromas Cafe, shop no 4, The Walk High Street, Thane West.

On December 24, 25, 11 am to 11 pm

Call 9274959274

Cost Rs 249 onwards

Let your hair down

Put on your dancing shoes and attend the annual dance hosted by Everard Welfare Association, which will also have city-based band, Rhythm Revival playing funky tunes. Munch on the snacks available when you take a break before you pig out at the sit-down dinner later.

At Everard Nagar Lawns, Everard Internal Road, Everard Nagar, Sion.

On December 25, 7 pm to 10 pm Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 900 onwards

Fun times with the fam

Gorge on traditional roasts and puddings, while you spend time with your family at this carnival which will also have a meet-the-Santa station, magic show for kids and face tattoo and hair braiding stalls for budding fashionistas. There's a play area for the kids, too. So, head out with your near and dear ones for a memorable X'mas.

At The Thane Club, Mohan Koppikar Road, Teen Hath Naka, Thane.

On December 25, 5 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 300 onwards

Western Suburbs: Bandra to Andheri

Flavours of Goa

Treat your tastebuds to authentic Goan recipes this festive season at this BKC eatery that promises a lavish feat. Dishes such as chorizo porter house brioche rolls, choriz pao, crab xec xec, roasted pork belly, and Saligaon dry aged duck will be paired with signature tipples, like special eggnog, ginger mules and Christmas mulled wine. Sounds like Christmas cheer for your bellies, right? Dancing will be encouraged as city-based band The Vindaloos play Goan beats to get you grooving. End your meal with a helping of their Nana's Christmas cake served warm with spiced-rum-soaked fruits, salted caramel sauce and cinnamon ice cream or tuck into the guava cheesecake. They also have carolling on Christmas Eve!

At O Pedro, Unit No 2, Plot No. C-68, Jet Airways — Godrej, BKC. ON December 24 , 25 (lunch)

Call 26534700

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 500 onwards

Santa loves susegad

Looking to spend the special day with a lavish meal, followed by a leisurely afternoon siesta? Inside Pali Hill's quaint lanes, you'll find this slice of Goa serving up affordable drinks and toothsome fare. Their special X'mas menu features several options like, apple chicken pasta salad, beer batter prawns, stuffed caranguejos or Portuguese stuffed crabs (in pic) and butterball roasted turkey breast.

At Soul Fry, Pali Mala Road, opposite Pali Vegetable Market, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

On December 22 to January 1, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm; 7.30 pm to 12.30 am

Call 9820282522

A big fat Christmas

At this restaurant, Christmas is getting an Asian twist with their special menu that kicked off over the weekend. A homage to the Chinatowns across the world, this spread offers a smorgasbord of treats ranging from a really delicate and scrumptious roast duck served with supple pancakes, to a robust and flavourful whole baby pomfret and other dishes like, Chairman Mao's pork belly, fried noodles, Chinese sausage and bacon fried rice and egg custard tarts. Wash it down with cool cocktails like the tequila-based forbidden fruit.

At The Fatty Bao (Bandra and Andheri West).

Till January 5, 12 pm to 3.30 pm; 7 pm to 1 am

Call 26005220 (Bandra West)

Happy 10s

Fancy a 10-course meal that's a blend of Asian and European signatures? Head to this brunch that's a mix of traditional and modern, with an add-on of unlimited alcohol. If you want to sleep in, you can go for their six-course dinner. They are also preparing turkey for delivery.

At Hemant Oberoi Restaurant, 5, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex.

On December 25, 12 pm to 3 pm, 7 pm to 12 am

Call 26534757

Cost RS 3,950 onwards

Meat of the matter

What's a Christmas without some good old meat? At this charcuterie, smokery and bar, chef Siddharth Kashyap has drawn inspiration from southern America, resulting in a meaty menu comprising nosh like pepperoni and tomme cheese beignets and grilled baby lobsters. For larger portions, try the blackened mahi-mahi or the roast chicken.

At The Boston Butt, Shop 5-6, A Wing, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

On December 21 to 29, 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 50646813

Western Suburbs: Beyond Andheri

Turkey calling

This Continental favourite is whipping up a festive special menu that will be served all day and include specials like spinach and roasted garlic soup, roasted turkey and baked basa. They are playing Santa as well, for if you spend more than '2,500, you get a voucher of 25 per cent off on the total bill on your next visit. Plus, there's Christmas pudding on the house.

At Olive Bistro, Oberoi Mall, General AK Vidya Marg, Yashodham, Goregaon West.

On December 25, 11 am to 12 am

Call 9820703331

Cost Rs 410 onwards

Pool festivities

Embrace the luxury of living in a coastal city at this resort that is offering access to its swimming pool on Christmas eve and day.

At The Resort Madh-Marve, Malad West.

On December 24, 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm; December 25, 12.30 pm to 4 pm

Call 50555777

Cost Rs 2,999

Santa's lil elves

Whether they've been naughty or nice, don't think twice before signing your kids up for this workshop. They will be taught how to make a marshmallow snowman, Christmas cards, reindeer hats and Christmas cookie décor. There's an arena for games and a meeting session with Santa, too.

At Royal Challenge Restaurant, Yashodham, Goregaon West.

On December 25, 5 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 950

Navi Mumbai

Festive punch

Give yourself a break from the usual meal and try out the Christmas special concoctions at this Airoli bar. They have refrained from the traditional mulled wine and sangria, and stuck to more tropical beverages keeping the weather in mind, which goes well with their pizzas and grills.

At The Mint Leaf Kitchen n Bar, 3-4, Sector 4, Airoli, Navi Mumbai.

On December 25, 12 pm to 3.45 pm, 7 pm to 11.30 pm

Call 50645934

Cost Rs 249 onwards

Cookie carnival

The season is incomplete unless the house is filled with the aroma of

freshly-baked cookies. Start your festivities with this cookie-making workshop, where you make cake pops in the form of Christmas ornaments.

At The Union Bar & Eating House, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

On December 24, 25, 12 pm to 12 am

Call 8291981936

Cost Rs 2,000

