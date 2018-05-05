Jinnah portrait row: Internet suspended, Section 144 imposed in Aligarh

In connection with the issue, the city witnessed a clash on Thursday between students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the police



AMU's Women's College students take out a protest rally in Aligarh, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Internet services were suspended in Aligarh on Friday to prevent the communal flare-up over Pakistan's Founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait issue. In connection with the issue, the city witnessed a clash on Thursday between students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the police.

"There were so many messages coming on social media, which were creating a negative effect on communal harmony. Keeping that in mind, the district magistrate of the area has imposed section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure," said Aligarh Additional District Magistrate Shyam Bahadur.

The Internet services in Aligarh will remain suspended from 2 pm on May 4 to 12 am on May 6. "The banks and government services will, however, remain unaffected with this move. We are taking all the necessary steps. Peace is continuously maintained in all over Aligarh district. Alertness is raised in the area," Singh added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever