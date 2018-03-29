Jio tops 4G download speed chart in January
In 2017, the operator topped the list for the whole year
Reliance Jio
Reliance Jio has topped the average 4G data download speed chart for the month of January 2018, data revealed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.
In 2017, the operator topped the list for the whole year.
In January 2018, Jio topped the list with 21.3 Mbps average download speed, while Airtel clocked 8.8 Mbps, Idea Cellular 6.8 Mbps and Vodafone 7.2 Mbps.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video