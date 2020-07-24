Jisshu Sengupta shares a photo of real-life Shakuntala Devi and Paritosh Banerji

Jisshu Sengupta and Vidya Balan; Paritosh Banerji and Shakuntala Devi. Pictures/Sengupta's Instagram account; personal archives of Late Shakuntala Devi and Ms Anupama Banerji

Are you ready to watch the ever-gorgeous Vidya Balan in and as Shakuntala Devi, India's very own math wizard?

In a run-up to the global premiere of Amazon presents Shakuntala Devi, actor Jisshu Sengupta shared a beautiful picture of the on-screen couple Shakuntala Devi (Vidya Balan) Paritosh Banerji (played by Jisshu). They both look as amazing on-screen as the then real-life couple, as seen in the picture from the personal archives of the late Shakuntala Devi and her daughter Anupama Banerji.

Jisshu Sengupta shared the photo and wrote, "#ShakuntalaDevi #ParitoshBanerji July 31st 2020"

Shakuntala Devi stars Vidya Balan in the lead and also features talented stars like Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh. It's a biographical drama on the extraordinary life of Shakuntala Devi, mathematics genius, writer, an astrologer, who was popularly known as the human-computer.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra and is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020.

