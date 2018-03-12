Jitan Ram Manjhi to attend dinner hosted by Sonia Gandhi

Former chief minister of Bihar and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi will join the dinner hosted for the Opposition parties by former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on March 13



Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel invited Manjhi to join the dinner hosted in the National Capital. Manjhi recently broke away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led grand alliance. The Dinner comes in the light of the of the Opposition parties joining hands to attack the government in the Parliament.

According to reports, Gandhi has also invited DMK working president M.K. Stalin, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and members of various parties from different states, who are not part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to defeat the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

