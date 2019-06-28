Jiten Lalwani excited to return to mythological show

television

Jiten Lalwani is set to be seen as Shani Dev once again in Paramavatar Shri Krishna

Jiten Lalwani. Pic: Instagram/@jitenlalwani

Actor Jiten Lalwani is set to be seen as Shani Dev once again in "Paramavatar Shri Krishna".

He played Virani in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", and has essayed varied characters over the years in his long journey in showbiz. Jiten is excited about playing Shani Dev once more, but promises to showcase different shades of the character.

The actor said in a statement: "I have always found a calling for mythological characters. Shani Dev as a character has always built a great intrigue within me. Although I have played the character once, I really don't mind essaying it again because there is another style and shade to the character which is another discovery in itself.

"No matter how many tales may be spoken about, there are certain facets and characteristics of Shani Dev that remain unexplored and through 'Paramavatar Shri Krishna', I get to showcase it on-screen. I think it's this little curiosity and fascination that made me once again venture onto the route of mythology. Reliving a character for the second time after a gap of nearly three years is an exciting challenge which I look forward to."

Jiten has never been apprehensive about exploring different characters -- be it in the comedy space or in the supernatural genre.

He said: "I enjoy exploring diverse characters, however distinct they might be from the ones I played earlier. I enjoy the thrill and challenge that it brings about. While I have often been approached for roles that are positive and have an innocent facet to it, I have essayed a few negative ones which have added that diverse shade to my actor's personality.

"Having said that, I thoroughly enjoy the comedy space and just like mythology, I would probably take up a comic role in a heartbeat."

"Paramavatar Shri Krishna" airs on &TV.

