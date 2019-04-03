Jitendra Awhad made general secretary of NCP

national

Jitendra Awhad

NCP's aggressive face and MLA Jitendra Awhad has been appointed as general secretary of the party in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections which his party is fighting in alliance with the Congress against the BJP-Shiv Sena combine.

The appointment comes into effect immediately, the NCP said in a statement Wednesday. Awhad, who represents Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency in Thane district, is considered close to party chief Sharad Pawar.

As per the seat-sharing agreement for all the 48 seats in Maharashtra, the NCP is contesting from 19 constituencies and the Congress 25. Voting for the first out of total four phases in Maharashtra will be held on April 11.

