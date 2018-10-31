Jitendra Singh: Kathua to get six new bridges around year end

national

Singh said while the landmark Rs 150 crore Keediyan-Gandiyal Bridge is being given final touches, its formal inauguration may get somewhat delayed because of the model code of conduct

Union minister Jitendra Singh said the border district of Kathua will get six new bridges around the end of this year or early next year. He said that all these bridges are nearly complete and ready to become functional in the coming months. Singh said while the landmark Rs 150 crore Keediyan-Gandiyal Bridge is being given final touches, its formal inauguration may get somewhat delayed because of the model code of conduct.

"Kathua is set to achieve a unique distinction of getting as many as six new bridges, simultaneously, around the year end or early next year," MP from Kathua-Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha constituency said. He said the other five bridges have been constructed by the Border Road Organization (BRO) and a briefing about the current status of these bridges was provided Tuesday by Anil Kumar, Chief Engineer In-Charge Bridges and Tunnels at BRO Headquarters. The minister was informed by the BRO authorities that the 331 meter "Bein Bridge" on Parole-Korepannu-Rajpura section will be ready to become functional by the end of next month or beginning of December. This will be followed by another important bridge, the 617 meter "Basantar Bridge" on Rajpura-Madwal-Pangduar section constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 38.69 crore, whose nearly 84 per cent construction is complete and will be ready to become functional around the New Year's eve.

The 300 meter "Tarnah-II bridge" on Chankatriyan- Kattal-Gujran-Londi-Bobiya section, constructed at a cost of over Rs 18 crore, is expected to be complete by early next year, while the 160 meter Tarnah-I bridge will be completed about two weeks later than this, he added. The all important 1,000 meter Ujh Bridge on Parole-Korepannu-Rajpura section is over 78 per cent complete and may become functional in early next year, he said. Another BRO bridge, namely the Bhini bridge already stands was inaugurated by Singh. Singh also received an update about the progress on the historic Chhattergalla tunnel on the new National Highway from Lakhanpur to Basohli-Banni to Doda-Bhaderwah. Meanwhile, in district Kishtwar, the double-laning of Kishtwar to Dul road by BRO is expected to be completed by March next year.

