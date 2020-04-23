Jitenge Hosle Naal: Punjabi film Industry come together in the fight against coronavirus

After Bollywood's latest Initiative "Muskurayega India" now Punjab film Industry has come together in the fight against coronavirus with the song "Jitenge Hosle Naal". They have made a music video which features the top actors and singers of the Punjab film Industry right from, Neeru Bajwa, Sargun Mehta, Afsana Khan, Rubina Bajwa and many more.

The song, "Jitenge Hosle naal ", is an attempt to give hope to Indians amid the testing times of Covid-19. The song is a small tribute to all the health workers & policemen working around the nation against Corona Virus from the Punjabi Industry. The song is sung by Afsana Khan, Rza Heer, Lyrics are by Veet Baljit and music is by - MP Athwal.. The song is presented by Neeru Bajwa, and speed records.

"The song is about love, hope and spreading happiness. it says jeetange hosle naal. which means if we have the courage we will definately win. I am thankful that the people of the Punjab Industry have come forward for this effort of unity and togetherness", says Neeru Bajwa

The video features singers and actors singing from their respective homes and balconies, along with visuals people cheering for their heroes like police, doctors and cleaners, dancing and spreading happiness, love and hope.



