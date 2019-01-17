Jitin Gulati: Honoured to bring story of Maharaja Chhatrasal on screen

television

Jitin Gulati says he is honoured to portray medieval Indian warrior Maharaja Chhatrasal in a show titled Chhatrasal, the maiden production venture of Abhuday Grove

Jitin Gulati

Actor Jitin Gulati says he is honoured to portray medieval Indian warrior Maharaja Chhatrasal in a show titled Chhatrasal, the maiden production venture of Abhuday Grover. Jitin said: "Apart from it being a great opportunity, it is my absolute honour to bring to screen the legend, Maharaja Chhatrasal."

Grover announced the web show here earlier this week in the presence of Jitin and director Anandii Chaturvedi. Maharaja Chhatrasal was a medieval Indian warrior of 16th century from the Bundela clan, who fought against the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, and established his own kingdom in Bundelkhand, becoming the founder of Panna State.

Grover said: "I always wanted to venture into the digital space and with 'Chhatrasal', my dream has come true. I am really excited and thrilled about this debut production venture. I feel blessed to have such an amazing ensemble cast and crew and I am so looking forward for the show to come out this year."

"Chhatrasal" also features Ashutosh Rana as Aurangzeb along with Manish Wadhwa, Manmohan Tiwari, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anusha Lohar and child actor Rudra Soni in important roles.

Chaturvedi said: "It is an exciting phase for all of us to venture into digital production. Directing something like 'Chhatrasal' is an absolute honour. I am sure that this show will definitely change the dynamics of historical shows on web."

The show is co-directed by Chaturvedi and Bhupesh Sharma. It is produced under the banner of Resonance Digital.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever