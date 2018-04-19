Jitu Rai: Not including shooting at 2022 Commonwealth Games will hurt us

"We win lot of medals in shooting [at the CWG]. Look at the kids who are doing so well and they will only do better as they go along



India shooter Jitu Rai

Impressed with the performance of the Indian shooting contingent in Gold Coast, ace marksmen Jitu Rai is worried about the adverse effect that non-inclusion of the sport in the 2022 Birmingham Games will have on young talents.

"We win lot of medals in shooting [at the CWG]. Look at the kids who are doing so well and they will only do better as they go along. So it saddens me that shooting won't be a part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It will affect young medal prospects of our country," Jitu said. "But it is not in our hands. We can only shoot and that is what we are doing. Whether to include the sport or not, is in the hands of government [organisers]. But I am still hopeful that it would be included," he said.

Asked if he agrees with his parent body NRAI, who asked India to boycott the 2022 Games if shooting is not included as a discipline, Rai said: "If NRAI has said, then it is right. I agree with them. If they are removing one sport, then boycott the Games completely because we are doing so well in this sport. We were winning so many medals in shooting. I support the NRAI and government."

