JJ Abrams had planned 'relevant lineage' for Rey, says Simon Pegg

The follow-up film to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi finally revealed the truth that Rey's parents were actually "nobodies"



Simon Pegg

Actor Simon Pegg, who made a cameo in JJ Abrams' Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has revealed that the director had a different idea about lead character Rey's parents. One of the key mysteries of the film concerned Rey's backstory and her parents, who had abandoned her on the planet Jakku.

The follow-up film to Force Awakens, The Last Jedi finally revealed the truth that Rey's parents were actually "nobodies". But Pegg, who played the role of Unkar Plutt in the "Force Awakens", said that Abrams had planned a more "relevant lineage" for Rey.

"Well I know what JJ kind of intended, or at least what was sort of being chucked around. I think that's kind of been undone slightly by ('The Last Jedi'). I don't know," Pegg said during his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "There was some talk about, you know, a kind of relevant lineage for her. But I honestly don't know, and I don't know if anybody knows. We shall see," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever