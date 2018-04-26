JJ Abrams: Overlord not the fourth film in Cloverfield series

Filmmaker J J Abrams revealed that the horror film about World War II soldiers who find out the Nazis are using supernatural forces and engaging in gruesome experiments, will be Bad Robot's first R-rated movie

Filmmaker J J Abrams has debunked the reports claiming that his upcoming film "Overload" will be the fourth film in the "Cloverfield" series. The filmmaker revealed that the horror film about World War II soldiers who find out the Nazis are using supernatural forces and engaging in gruesome experiments, will be Bad Robot's first R-rated movie, reported Variety.

"It's bat shit crazy," said Abrams. The filmmaker added that"we're actually developing a true, dedicated 'Cloverfield' sequel" and which will screen in theatres. "Overlord" opens October 26, 2018.

