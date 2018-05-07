JJ Abrams to produce superhero film The Heavy

Filmmaker JJ Abrams is known for films such as Cloverfield, Star Trek and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, will once again collaborate with director Julius Avery, who is in negotiations to helm the new film

Filmmaker JJ Abrams is all set to make his production debut in the superhero genre with the film "The Heavy". The 51-year-old producer-director, known for films such as "Cloverfield", "Star Trek" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", will once again collaborate with director Julius Avery, who is in negotiations to helm the new film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abrams will produce the project, which has been described as a subversive interpretation of the superhero genre. The script has been penned by Daniel Casey and no additional details of the project are known as of yet. Abrams and Avery recently worked on supernatural World War II thriller "Overlord", which is due to hit theatres on October 26.

