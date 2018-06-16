JJ Flyover accident: Trio of Good Samaritans took injured to hospital

While a crowd of spectators just stood gawking around the bleeding boys injured in the mishap, HC advocate, his driver and his clerk rushed them for treatment

Remnants of the bike from the accident on Wednesday night

On Wednesday, when spectators stood around the four boys injured in the JJ Flyover accident, advocate Madhav Jamdar, 51, along with his driver Amol Shinde and clerk Tejas Deoolkar stepped up and rushed the victims to hospital.

Recalling how he came across the accident that day, Jamdar said, "When my car reached the accident spot, I saw two bikes on the road, a damaged car and four people lying on the road. People were just looking at them and moving away. I thought I must help them. So, I took them to JJ Hospital. One of them died, but three survived. I was shocked, but now, I'm satisfied with whatever I did," he said.

The Bombay High Court lawyer was aided in his efforts to get Arbaaz Usman, Iraz Khan, Osama Khan and Shahnawaz Khan to the hospital by Shinde and Deoolkar. Shinde said, "Jamdar sir gave us the courage... and take those boys in the car. I was shivering."

When they reached the hospital, the boys were being taken to the casualty ward. Iraz was declared dead. Shahnawaz, who got discharged the following day, told mid-day, "Had it not been for Jamdar sir helping us, Arbaaz would have died on the road. He not only helped us, but also gave me Rs 5,000 and assured further help. I am grateful to them," he said.

