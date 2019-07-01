Search

33 dead, 22 injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar accident

Updated: Jul 01, 2019, 12:03 IST | mid-day online desk

The vehicle fell into gorge leading to a major accident

33 dead, 22 injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar accident
Pic courtesy/Twitter/Safeena

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir): Thirty-three people died and 22 others were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. "Thirty-three people have died and 22 are injured in the Kishtwar accident," Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, said.

The incident took place after the driver of a matador coming from Keshwan lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media website, twitter to express sorrow for the victims of the accident.

 The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Further details are awaited

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

jammu and kashmirnational newskashmir

Walls collapse in Chembur and Ghatkopar due to rains in Mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Mumbai Rains
Catch all the latest news and updates on Mumbai Rains here

Catch all the latest news and updates on Mumbai Rains here