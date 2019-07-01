33 dead, 22 injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar accident

national

The vehicle fell into gorge leading to a major accident

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Safeena

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir): Thirty-three people died and 22 others were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. "Thirty-three people have died and 22 are injured in the Kishtwar accident," Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, said.

#UPDATE Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana: 33 dead and 22 injured after a matador vehicle coming from Keshwan to Kishtwar fell into a gorge, today. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/fki3XzNQhU — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

At least 25 people were killed & 13 injured when an overloaded minibus bound for #Kishtwar from Keshwan in #JammuAndKashmir fell into a gorge. The bus is believed to have fallen into a gorge while taking a turn. A probe has been ordered into the incident. pic.twitter.com/zg2eM8ayTt — safeena (@safeenabano) July 1, 2019

Deeply pained to hear about the tragic accident in Keshwan area of #Kishtwar in which over 30 passengers died & many others are injuried . My heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved and pray the almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured.#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Tp6EhHTU4M — Kanhaiya à¤Âà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤Âà¤¦ ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@KChanyal) July 1, 2019

The incident took place after the driver of a matador coming from Keshwan lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media website, twitter to express sorrow for the victims of the accident.

The accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2019

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Further details are awaited

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates