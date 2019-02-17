J-K government withdraws security of Mirwaiz Umar Farooz, other separatist leaders

national

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government withdrew security of separatist leaders, including All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Sunday in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. Other leaders whose security has been withdrawn include Shabbir Shah, Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Lone and Hashim Qureshi.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the security of those "hobnobing" with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, and getting funds from there will be "reviewed", an apparent reference to the leaders of separatist Hurriyat Conference.

Singh, who held a review meeting with top officials of the Army, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the wake of the Pulwama attack, also said that from now on civilian movement will be halted whenever a big convoy of security forces makes a movement.

"I want to assure the people of the state that we will not let the machinations of those who want to promote terror from the other side of the border succeed," said the Home Minister while addressing the media.

Singh did not elaborate but the reference was clearly to the leaders of the Hurriyat Conference regarding whom there have been demands of withdrawal of their security for their anti-India activities.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a CRPF convoy, while moving from Jammu to Srinagar, was attacked by a suicide bomber in Lethpora area on the national highway at around 3.15 pm on February 14.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

