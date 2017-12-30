J&K Governor orders safety audit of hospitals, malls

Alarmed by Friday's devastating fire incident in Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra on Saturday directed the state Chief Secretary to ensure fire safety audit of public places including hospitals, malls and shopping centres

Jammu: Alarmed by Friday's devastating fire incident in Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra on Saturday directed the state Chief Secretary to ensure fire safety audit of public places including hospitals, malls and shopping centres.

A statement issued in winter capital Jammu said: "Consequent to yesterday's (Friday) fire incident in Mumbai which resulted in the loss of 14 precious lives and property, Governor N.N. Vohra has asked B.B. Vyas, Chief Secretary, to issue immediate instructions to all Deputy Commissioners in the state to have an immediate fire safety audit conducted, particularly in regard to hospitals, shopping centres, malls, etc., and seal all premises which have the risk of catching fire, collapsing etc."