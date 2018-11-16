JK Simmons to star in Veronica Mars revival

hollywood

JK Simmons will play an ex-con named Clyde Prickett in the series

JK Simmons

Veteran actor J K Simmons has joined the cast of Hulu's "Veronica Mars" revival. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Simmons will play an ex-con named Clyde Prickett in the series. Clyde served 10 years for racketeering and was the first inmate in Chino to offer protection to Neptune real estate developer Big Dick Casablancas (David Starzyk) when he entered the prison.

After getting free Clyde started working as the elder Casablancas' fixer. He is the smarter and more dangerous of the two and has a network of fellow ex-cons he uses to do his dirty work. The eight-episode Hulu series also features Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Clifton Collins Jr and Izabela Vidovic. Series veterans Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Ryan Hansen, Max Greenfield and Daran Norris are all returning.

The new season revolves around a series of murders among spring break partiers in Neptune. The family of one victim asks Veronica (Bell) to look into the case, exposing the class divide in Neptune once more.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever