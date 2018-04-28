JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik detained in Srinagar

According to a JKLF spokesman, Malik was travelling to the old city's Nowhatta area to attend the protest called by the separatist conglomerate Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), when the police stopped his vehicle and detained him

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was detained here on Saturday when he was on his way to attend a separatist-called protest.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq uploaded the footage of Malik's detention on his Twitter page and strongly condemned the police action.

Mirwaiz tweeted: "Strongly condemn police assault, manhandling and arrest of JKLF chief #YasinMalik by police when he was on way to #JamaMasjid to take part in a peaceful protest against unabated killings of Youth, use of force on student and continuous illegal arrests of leaders by NIA."

