J&K's 71 BPL students get Rs 1.45 cr financial aid from Army

Army Commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh presented the financial aid to 71 selected students from the Below Poverty Line category and remote areas of J&K at a function

Reaching out to the students belonging to needy and poor families in remote areas of J&K, the Army on Monday provided them Rs 1.45 crore financial assistance for studies.

Army Commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh presented the financial aid to 71 selected students from the Below Poverty Line category and remote areas of J&K at a function.

The aid provided under 'Sadbhavana' included scholarships to the tune of Rs 1.45 crore, PRO defence said. Seventy-one students – 45 for the Army Public School, Beas, and 26 for Drona Boys Hostel, Udhampur – were given the scholarship certificates and cheques which cover the complete expenditure of their schools, including fees, boarding, lodging and transportation, he said.

