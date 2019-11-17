JLo and Shakira bring Latin culture to Super Bowl show

Singer Jennifer Lopez has said she wants to bring people together and highlight Latin culture when she shares the stage with Colombian star Shakira (above) at the Super Bowl show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on February 2 next year.

"Me and Shakira together... We're both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we're in this together. That's how I feel. I want to bring everybody together in that moment," Lopez said while speaking to Robert Pattinson for Variety's Actors on Actors TV series.

She added: "I think it's important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage -- when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way -- to show that we have beautiful culture and we bring something to this country that's necessary. Think that's going to be an amazing moment."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates