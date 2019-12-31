Jennifer Lopez makes fun of fiance Alex Rodriguez's baseball skills

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pop singer Jennifer Lopez hilariously mocked former baseball star fiance Alex Rodriguez during a family softball game recently.

New York Yankees great Alex, 44, is a 14-time MLB All-Star, three-time American League MVP and two-time Gold Glove Award winner.

He Instagrammed a picture with JLo, 50, while being involved in an intense discussion and revealed how the actor mocked his baseball skills.

Alex captioned the picture, "Come on, Jen. I was a Gold Glove winner. Let me play some shortstop." Jen: "Key word: Was."

Earlier, JLo had Instagrammed a picture while kissing Alex next to a Christmas tree. "Don't need no mistletoe. Merry Christmas everyone," she had captioned the picture.

