Jennifer Lopez makes fun of fiance Alex Rodriguez's baseball skills
New York Yankees great Alex, 44, is a 14-time MLB All-Star, three-time American League MVP and two-time Gold Glove Award winner
Pop singer Jennifer Lopez hilariously mocked former baseball star fiance Alex Rodriguez during a family softball game recently.
He Instagrammed a picture with JLo, 50, while being involved in an intense discussion and revealed how the actor mocked his baseball skills.
Alex captioned the picture, "Come on, Jen. I was a Gold Glove winner. Let me play some shortstop." Jen: "Key word: Was."
Earlier, JLo had Instagrammed a picture while kissing Alex next to a Christmas tree. "Don't need no mistletoe. Merry Christmas everyone," she had captioned the picture.
