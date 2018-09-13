Jennifer Lopez says she doesn't mind doing love scenes in front of boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

other-sports

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez dons many hats — actor, singer, dancer, producer and TV judge. And often, her former baseball star boyfriend Alex Rodriguez drops by to see her on the sets. Lopez has revealed that she has no qualms to shoot love scenes with Hollywood's hottest men in presence of Rodriguez. In her new film Second Act, Hollywood star Milo Ventimiglia plays her on-screen husband.

When Entertainment Tonight asked if she gets more nervous with Rodriguez in the room while she's acting, Lopez replied: "No, I don't. This is me. Take it or leave it. I only saw one person's face in my mind for Trey [Milo's character in the film] and it was Milo, and I didn't know if he would do it, you know what I mean? I'm the lead character and sometimes guys don't want to do that, and it's testament to who he is as an actor and person. We were so lucky to get him." The couple have been dating for almost two years.

