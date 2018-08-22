JMM leader arrested for derogatory Facebook post against BJP MP

national

In his post, Tiu had allegedly accused Gilua, a tribal, of being "anti-Adivasi", officer-in-charge of Chakradharpur police station Gopinath Tiwary said yesterday. BJP councillor Ratan Lal Bodra filed a complaint against the JMM leader for his post

A Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader has been arrested for alleged derogatory social media post against BJP MP and party state unit president Laxman Gilua, police said today. JMM West Singhbhum district secretary Raghunath Tiu allegedly posted the derogatory remarks on his Facebook page three days ago.

Following investigation, police arrested Tiu, who was then produced before a court on Monday which remanded him in jail custody, Tiwary said. Tiu is the second JMM leader to be arrested in recent months. The JMM MLA from Chakradharpur, Shashi Bhusan Samad, was arrested in July and is languishing in jail for allegedly assaulting a handicapped school teacher during the Jharkhand bandh called by the party in protest against the amendment in the Land Acquisition Act.

